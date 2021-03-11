Students of Delhi Public School, Mohali, celebrated ‘The International Day for Biological Diversity’ by participating in various competitions, like poetry recitation, best out of waste and slogan writing. All competitions aimed at creating awareness among students about environment conservation. Keeping in mind the theme for the year, ‘Our solutions are in Nature’, students decided to take a pledge to make lifestyle changes that would have a positive impact not only on Mother Nature, but also on the entire mankind.
