Emm Aar International School, Adampur, Doaba

The school celebrated ‘Green Day’ for students of Nursery to Class II. The event emphasised the significance of the colour green and its positive impact on our lives. The young learners were engaged in various activities that revolved around the theme of green. Students showcased their creativity through attractive charts and drawings, vividly depicting the beauty and symbolism of the colour green. The school was adorned with green attires, creating a refreshing and delightful aura that resonated with the essence of the day. The school arranged a special exhibit of green leafy vegetables to inculcate the values of green and nutritious food in the children. Students had the opportunity to purchase fresh green vegetables and fruits while learning about the value of money and budgeting. Director Dr Simmi Tandon elaborated on the vital role of green vegetables and fruits in maintaining a healthy lifestyle, emphasising their nutritional value.

