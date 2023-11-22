Emm Aar International School, Adampur Doaba

‘Spardhaa 2023’, Annual Sports Day, was organised on the school premises. The three-day programme featured a range of exciting events that showcased the diverse talents and athletic abilities of the school community. Noteworthy highlights include the spoon race, a delightful spectacle where teachers showcased their sporting prowess. Junior Wing students brought laughter and cheer with their fun races and frog races, adding a playful element. The teachers and staff engaged in a tug-of-war that added an extra layer of fun to the event. To honour the dedication and sportsmanship displayed by the participants, medals and certificates were awarded to deserving students.

