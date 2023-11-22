Emm Aar International School, Adampur Doaba

‘Spardhaa 2023’, Annual Sports Day, was organised on the school premises. The three-day programme featured a range of exciting events that showcased the diverse talents and athletic abilities of the school community. Noteworthy highlights include the spoon race, a delightful spectacle where teachers showcased their sporting prowess. Junior Wing students brought laughter and cheer with their fun races and frog races, adding a playful element. The teachers and staff engaged in a tug-of-war that added an extra layer of fun to the event. To honour the dedication and sportsmanship displayed by the participants, medals and certificates were awarded to deserving students.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israel agrees to 4-day ceasefire, Hamas to release 50 hostages
150 Palestinians imprisoned in Israel will also be released ...
Khalistani attack at Indian Consulate in San Francisco: 45 identified from CCTV footage; NIA conducts searches in Punjab, Haryana
The attack on the Indian Consulate in San Francisco had take...
Days after his tumultuous ouster, Sam Altman returns as OpenAI CEO
In addition to Altman's return, the company agrees in princi...
Drilling resumes at Uttarakhand tunnel, pipes pushed up to 39 metres through rubble for workers' rescue
Drilling was suspended at the tunnel on Friday when the auge...
Punjab Police arrest 3 persons linked to ISI-controlled Pakistan-based terror module in Bathinda
The arrested persons were in contact with persons currently ...