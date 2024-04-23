Gian Jyoti Global School, Phase 2, Mohali

The school marked its 50-year journey with a spiritually enriching ceremony of ‘bhog’ of ‘Sehaj Path’ on its campus. The atmosphere was imbued with devotion as ‘kirtan’ hymns echoed through the halls, carrying with them the essence of tradition, wisdom, and blessings for the school’s continued success. The completion of 50 years is a testament to Waheguru’s abundant blessings and the unwavering dedication of the Gian Jyoti community from the visionary founder Director Principal Ranjeet Bedi and committed educators to the diligent staff, supportive parents, and enthusiastic students. Together, they have worked tirelessly to uphold the values of excellence, integrity, and service that are central to the school’s ethos. After the ‘path’, ‘shabad kirtan’ was performed by students and staff and ‘parshad’ was also served to all after ‘ardas’. Chairman of the group JS Bedi elaborated that such programs are organised to seek the benediction of the Almighty for providing wisdom and purity of actions to all students so that “we can aspire for new heights of achievements”.

