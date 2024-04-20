Golden Bells Public School, Sector 77, Mohali

The school celebrated Baisakhi. A ‘path’ was organised. Bhangra and a play were performed by students of Class X. Children were enlightened about the teachings of Guru Gobind Singh. ‘Parshad’ was distributed among the children and staff members. Students presented speeches on the religious importance of Baisakhi in the special assembly. Chairman Col CS Bawa explained the importance of Baisakhi to the staff and students also he encouraged them to stay connected with roots of ‘our cultural heritage’.
