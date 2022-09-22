Green Field win runners-up trophy in table tennis

Students of Green Field Sr Sec School, Nagrota Bagwan, HP, won the runners-up trophy in the U-19 Table Tennis School District Tournament (Girls), organised from September 4 to 7 in Pathiar, Kangra district. The school team members were Daksha Mehta, Harmaini, Priyansha, Anshika, and Agrima. Daksha Mehta of Class VI got selected for the state-level tournament, where she will represent Kangra district. Principal Sudhanshu Sharma congratulated the winning team and coach Ishav Bhandari.