Hansraj Public School, Sector 6, Panchkula

Students of the school organised a children’s film festival, HPSFFF (HPS Film Fusion Fest) from November 24 to 26, where movies created by students on a variety of life relevant themes and issues like organ donation, impact of war on children, nature, environment, bullying, sports and children with special needs, etc, were screened. Parents attended the festival carried out in the open air theatre of the school. A team of the students under the leadership of school head boy, Harshvardhana and head girl Aastha Gupta worked round the clock to curate age appropriate movies for children in three categories — primary, middle and secondary level. Best movie from each category was awarded by the school. The awarded entries were selected by a 12-member jury of school faculty. Principal Jaya Bhardwaj, appreciated the school Cabinet for their efforts and successful run of the fest.

