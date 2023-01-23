Holy Mary's School, Banur

Students of the school held an awareness programme in the morning assembly on the ban on Chinese kite string as it is deadly for humans and animals. Other students were apprised that it was forbidden to sell, buy or use the Chinese string. Posters were shown to students so that the message was shared clearly. Chinese string used for flying kites especially poses danger to birds. Students were told not to buy it.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
21 Andaman and Nicobar Islands named after Param Vir Chakra awardees
The PM also virtually inaugurates model of proposed National...
Marry Kom to lead 5-member committee to probe allegations against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh
The government-appointed committee will also run day-to-day ...
Submarine INS Vagir commissioned; Navy chief calls it lethal platform with formidable weapons, stealth tech
Has been built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited with tec...
Thousands of Indian IT professionals now jobless scrambling for options to stay in US
According to The Washington Post, nearly 200,000 IT workers ...
Men marrying girls below 14 to be booked under POCSO Act: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma
Says the state has an average of 31 per cent marriages in ‘p...