Jainendra Public School, Panchkula

The birth anniversary of Bhagwan Mahavir was celebrated at the school. A special assembly was organised by Sarojini House in the school where students learnt about the life and noble teachings of Bhagwan Mahavir. A spiritual environment was portrayed highlighting glimpses of teachings of Lord Mahavir through a divine roleplay demonstrating his journey to salvation. The young impressionable minds pledged to live a righteous life and follow the ethical principles of Jainism, including Ahimsa, Satya, Asteya, Brahmcharya and Aparigraha. The assembly culminated with a melodious ‘aarti’ sung by the school choir. Principal Leena Sood appreciated the efforts put up by the house teachers and students.

