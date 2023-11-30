KB DAV Sen Sec Public School, Sector 7-B, Chandigarh

Students of Class I-D conducted a special assembly to mark Gurpurb. The assembly started with the Mool Mantra “Ik Onkar”, which was sung melodiously by the students. The young learners were apprised of the principles and teachings of Guru Nanak Dev, who reiterated the message of ‘One God’ and the ‘Eternal Truth’. Children chanted the soothing holy ‘shabads’ thus making the whole ambience serene and pious. They were all dressed up in traditional attires. Supervisor Jasleen Kaur said, “In following Guru Nanak Dev’s path, we learn the value of humility, kindness and recognising the divine in every being.” Principal Pooja Prakash shared a few incidents from Guru Nanak Dev’s life, which led to a more tolerant society.
