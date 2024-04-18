Litera Heritage School, Panchkula, celebrates Baisakhi

The school celebrated the harvest festival, Baisakhi, and BR Ambedkar Jayanti. A special assembly was organised to make students aware of the significance of the festival. Student presented speeches, prayer and songs for the smooth beginning of the new session with Punjabi folk dance, gidda and bhangra. The objective of the celebration was to make students aware of India’s great culture and rich heritage. Chairman of the school Narinder Singla appreciated the efforts of the students and educated them about the contribution of Dr BR Ambedkar in the making of India’s Constitution.

#Panchkula