Lotus School, Parwanoo

The three-day ninth zonal sports and cultural tournament concluded at the school. On the third day, Rahul Panta, Ranji player and internationally renowned cricket player, was the chief guest. Manohar Lal, BEO, and Pooja Goel, district treasurer, IWC 308, were the guests of honour. Trophies and medals were distributed among the winners and participants. Lotus School was declared best in march past.