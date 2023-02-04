Major Ajaib Singh Convent School, Jeonwala

A seven-day NSS camp has been organised by Bhai Ghaniya Ji Unit under the guidance of Raghbir Singh Maan (Assistant Director Youth Services Department, Faridkot, Barnala and Mansa), Dr. S.S. Brar and guidelines of Programme Officer Veerpal Kaur Sekhon. Various activities and detailed speeches were organised for the volunteers to improve their skills and awareness. Dr. Gurpreet Singh (Organizational Secretary Punjab State Council, Guru Gobind Singh Study Circle) said that we should try to improve ourselves by self-evaluation, only then the society can become a better place to live in and by removing the spread of negativity, it will be possible to build a clean nation.