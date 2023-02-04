Major Ajaib Singh Convent School, Jeonwala

A seven-day NSS camp has been organised by Bhai Ghaniya Ji Unit under the guidance of Raghbir Singh Maan (Assistant Director Youth Services Department, Faridkot, Barnala and Mansa), Dr. S.S. Brar and guidelines of Programme Officer Veerpal Kaur Sekhon. Various activities and detailed speeches were organised for the volunteers to improve their skills and awareness. Dr. Gurpreet Singh (Organizational Secretary Punjab State Council, Guru Gobind Singh Study Circle) said that we should try to improve ourselves by self-evaluation, only then the society can become a better place to live in and by removing the spread of negativity, it will be possible to build a clean nation.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi to inaugurate India's largest helicopter production facility in Karnataka's Tumakuru on Monday
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and senior officials of the M...
A day after being suspended from Congress, Patiala MP Preneet Kaur says ‘I derive my strength from people, rest is secondary’
Preneet Kaur is accused of helping the BJP in the northern s...
Sikh boy asked to remove turban during football match in Spain
According to a FIFA ruling, men football players can wear tu...
'Bole re papihara' singer Vani Jayaram dies at 77
Was living alone at a downtown apartment in Chennai
CM Bhagwant Mann reaches out to Ravidassia community; flags off Shobha Yatra in Jalandhar
Says the message of equality was propagated by Guru Ravidass...