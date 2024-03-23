MGN Public School, Adarsh Nagar, Jalandhar

An inspiring session, ‘Hope beyond hope” was conducted by Arihant Sharma of Class XII of the school. The 16-year-old boy, who is a cancer survivor, motivated the staff and students with his courageous outlook towards life. His book “Defying Destiny” is all set to hit the stores and his file is in process with the Guinness Book of World Records for the record of the youngest writer. The interaction made all the audience aware of their mind set towards life and the role of parents in life. Arihant Sharma credited his courage to fight the cancer to the unconditional and unwavering support of his parents. Principal KS Randhawa appreciated his vision and wished him the best of recovery. It was announced that the first 50 copies of his book will be purchased for the school library.

