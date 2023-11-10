Motilal Lal Nehru Public School, Jind

A painting competition was organised for schoolchildren by the Bhakra Beas Management Board. Various schools participated in the competition. Deepika, student of the Motilal Lal Nehru Public School, secured second position in Group B.
