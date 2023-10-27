Mount Carmel School, Chandigarh

The importance of grandparents was celebrated at school. The celebration commenced with a prayer to the Almighty. The gathering then delved into a series of engaging activities and games, including the ever-popular “guess the song”, sharing of precious childhood memories, and a vibrant talent show. Principal Dr Parveena John Singh opined that “Grandparents Day” was a heart-warming and memorable occasion, a tribute to the magicians who create wonderful memories for their grandchildren out of thin air.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israel-Hamas conflict: Israeli forces conduct 2nd ground raid into Gaza, US jets strike targets in Syria
Palestinian death toll soars past 7,000 as Israel prepares f...
Canada says it expects to process only half of Indian visa applications by Dec 2023
Immigration Minister Marc Miller says there are now only fiv...
Tata Group to manufacture iPhones in India as Wistron approves $125 million sale
The plant of Wistron is located near Bengaluru
ED raids Chandigarh-based pharma company, promoters in money-laundering case
Conducts searches on 17 premises in Delhi, Mumbai, Chandigar...
South Africa all but pip Pakistan out of World Cup with narrow win
This is S Africa’s first WC win against Pakistan since the 1...