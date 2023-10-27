Mount Carmel School, Chandigarh

The importance of grandparents was celebrated at school. The celebration commenced with a prayer to the Almighty. The gathering then delved into a series of engaging activities and games, including the ever-popular “guess the song”, sharing of precious childhood memories, and a vibrant talent show. Principal Dr Parveena John Singh opined that “Grandparents Day” was a heart-warming and memorable occasion, a tribute to the magicians who create wonderful memories for their grandchildren out of thin air.