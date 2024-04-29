Mount Carmel School, Una

A drawing and colouring competition was organised in the primary wing of the school. Students of classes I to IV participated in the same under the supervision of their respective teachers. The little creative minds showcased their talent through beautiful drawings. The prize distribution of the competition was graced by school Principal Reverend Father Abraham as the chief guest. As many as 87 student participants were declared winners with 29 first prizes, 23 second prizes and 35 third prizes. The principal congratulated the young kids and teachers for organising such an event to provide a platform to little minds to showcase their creativity through beautiful drawings.

#Una