Mount Carmel School, Una

A drawing and colouring competition was organised in the primary wing of the school. Students of classes I to IV participated in the same under the supervision of their respective teachers. The little creative minds showcased their talent through beautiful drawings. The prize distribution of the competition was graced by school Principal Reverend Father Abraham as the chief guest. As many as 87 student participants were declared winners with 29 first prizes, 23 second prizes and 35 third prizes. The principal congratulated the young kids and teachers for organising such an event to provide a platform to little minds to showcase their creativity through beautiful drawings.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Delhi Police register case in connection with doctored videos of Home Minister Amit Shah
The Special Cell has registered an FIR under various section...
‘Sikh values are Canadian values’: PM Trudeau marks Khalsa day in Toronto amid pro-Khalistan chants
Canada PM emphasis on more flights to India, including to Am...
8 killed as goods vehicle collides with truck in Chhattisgarh
The victims, natives of Patharra village, were returning aft...
Missing 'Taarak Mehta' actor Gurucharan Singh was to get married, faced ‘financial distress’
Singh, who went missing on April 22, left for Delhi's domest...
Man kills friend over common love interest in Delhi's Mahindra Park
Zahid and Ravi were known to a woman, who, too, was present ...