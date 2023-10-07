Mukand Public School, Model Town, Yamunanagar

To mark the birth anniversary of two great leaders, the school organised a special assembly in which students and teachers paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri. Multiple activities like fact talks, play on the life events of Shastri and Father of the Nation was conducted. The values and lessons taught by them were depicted by the students in the acts. Headmistress Monika Sharma also appreciated the students and their hard work. She emphasised on the importance of truth and non-violence which is missing in the people today. She said Gandhi’s life serves as an inspiration for others to follow his path and the how to live a simple life can be learnt from Lal Bahadur Shastri.

#Lal Bahadur Shastri #Mahatma Gandhi #Yamunanagar