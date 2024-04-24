PML SD Public School, Sector 32-C, Chandigarh

The kindergarten section of the school, Petals wing, celebrated Green Day/Earth Day. Children were engaged in various activities, which included colouring, hand painting, thumb painting, vegetable printing using water colours, etc. Children and students were dressed in green colour attires. Students brought a green colour object and spoke a few lines about it. Children were motivated to grow more trees.
