Police DAV Public School, Patiala

Republic Day was celebrated at the school with a special assembly organised by the Tulip House for students of classes Nursery to XII. Ekamveer Singh, a student of Class VIII, delivered a speech highlighting the importance of India being a Republic. Students of class Nursery to I presented a dance performance. A patriotic song was also presented by the students of class III and IV. Teachers of primary wing also presented a song for the tiny tots to sing and learn the lyrics. Students of Class III also recited a poem showing their love for their nation. Students of Class V presented poems on the occasion of Basant Panchami. They also presented a skit with a message to avoid using 'Chinese dor' while kite flying. Students of Dance department presented a dance increasing the festive feel. Ekampreet Kaur of Class IX delivered a speech informing students about the importance of celebrating Basant Panchami.