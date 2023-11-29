Pratap Public School, Sec 6, Karnal, celebrates Gurpurb

The school celebrated the Gurpurb of Guru Nanak Dev. A special assembly was conducted by students of Class II and III. The programme commenced with a “shabad” and was followed by a mesmerising dance performance to pay gratitude to Guru Nanak Dev. The programme culminated with a dance drama on the theme of equality for all. The students learnt the moral to follow the path of truth and honesty.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
3 states on alert after Centre flags surge in respiratory diseases in China
Chinese authorities from the National Health Commission, at ...
They lifted us on shoulders: Rescue workers recount first meeting with labourers in Uttarakhand tunnel
41 workers were rescued on Tuesday evening after 17 days of ...
‘Practised yoga, took walks to keep spirits up’: Rescued workers interact with PM
The workers hail Prime Minister Modi, Chief Minister Pushkar...
24 injured as fire breaks out at chemical plant in Surat after explosion
The blaze erupts at the chemical factory located in Sachin G...