Pratap Public School, Sec 6, Karnal, celebrates Gurpurb

The school celebrated the Gurpurb of Guru Nanak Dev. A special assembly was conducted by students of Class II and III. The programme commenced with a “shabad” and was followed by a mesmerising dance performance to pay gratitude to Guru Nanak Dev. The programme culminated with a dance drama on the theme of equality for all. The students learnt the moral to follow the path of truth and honesty.

#Gurpurb #Karnal #Sikhs