Principal Speak: Time to tackle drug menace collectively

Ajay Vashisht

Himachal is one of the most beautiful states of India, which is known not only in India but all over the world for its natural beauty and tourist places.

This land of snow-fed meadows, singing streams has more than 2,000 temples. Studded with snowy ranges, lush green forests, singing streams, verdant vales, shimmering lakes, Himachal Pradesh is a tourist’s paradise.

The state has seen development in every field after 1947. In 1947, the literacy rate was only around 8 per cent. Today it has increased to 83 per cent. Similar is the case in other fields. But still there are some shortcomings that are like a black spot on the fair countenance of the state. Drug menace is one of these.

Now it has become a perception that tourists and visitors to the state come seeking drugs or search for peddlers. It is this perception that needs to be changed. There are tobacco-free areas and zones in various university campuses but there are shopkeepers selling tobacco freely in the same zones. This needs to be checked.

We need to deal with this issue holistically, not just the seizures and arrests of the peddler or notorious suppliers form outside. There is a need to take steps to reduce the demand for these dangerous drugs amongst youth, especially students of age 16-25. Such efforts are already taken by our Himachal Pradesh Police and CID by initiating “Pradhaav Abhiyaan”.

There is a need for focusing on stronger border force and focusing on earliest treatment rather than incarceration. Just as branches, roots, leaves, flowers, every part of a tree makes a tree stand strong, similarly every individual has a role to play in this battle against drugs to make the Devbhoomi drug free. Enforcement agencies, local leaders, mental health professionals, social media, society, and individuals play an important role in eradicating drugs’ assault.

Starting from panchayats at the block level, at district level, mahila mandals, yuva kendras, youth clubs have a lot to contribute. I really appreciate “Shilai Panchayat” of Sirmaur district, five villages together took a step to ban alcohol in their panchayat. Keylong panchayat of Lahul and Spiti did something similar.

Media can play a significant role in de-stigmatising drug abusers while spreading awareness about negative effects of drug addiction. It can highlight the people who have fought and won the battle against drugs. The best approach to deal with this menace is not one-directional but a multi-dimensional approach.

Parents also play an important role in helping their children stay away from this menace. Keeping regular checks, bridging the communication gap and understanding each other empathetically will make a lot of difference. Children should be motivated and encouraged to indulge in various recreational activities, such as yoga, meditation, debate and declamation competitions, sports, NSS, NCC, Scouts and Guides, eco clubs, etc.

We need to work as eyes, heart, hands and ears of various law enforcement agencies in fight against this menace. If we’ll join hands with every individual I’m sure eradication will not be a difficult task for us.

THE WRITER IS Principal, GMSSS (B), Kotkhai, Shimla district