SA Jain Senior Model School, Ambala City

The school observed two-day Punjabi culture celebrations. The event was organised to foster cultural diversity and promote appreciation of Punjabi heritage among students. Students performed spectacular gidda, bhangra, gatka, skits, shabads, showcasing their enthusiasm for Punjabi culture. It was not just a celebration but also an educational experience fostering tolerance and understanding of different cultures. Principal Dr Renu Gahlawat expressed her gratitude to teachers and students who made the two-day celebrations a memorable and culturally enriching event.
