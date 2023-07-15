Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Sr Sec Public School, Dhanora-Ladwa

A teacher training workshop was organised in the school to enhance the efficiency and personality of teachers. School Principal Dherminder Khera welcomed and introduced the resource person to the teachers. The resource person, Gagan Banerjee, IELTS trainer of Banerjee Academics, apprised the teachers of students-oriented approach and personality development, followed by an interactive session.
