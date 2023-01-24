Satluj Public School, Panchkula

The Satluj Career Fest was organised by the school with an aim to guide students of Classes XI to XII and their parents about various career opportunities.

This is the third year that the event has been hosted virtually, leading to not only a pan-India, but international reach with student registrations from all over the world. Counsellors and representatives from more than 300 universities, foreign and Indian, took part. Over 5,000 students represented over 300 schools from India and abroad during the career fest.

The topics for the panel discussions included were "How great businesses are built around social entrepreneurship", "How the Tricity is fast emerging as the hub of entrepreneurship in North India, "Career opportunities in Canada for undergraduates", "Job realism: Are today's teenagers dreaming of jobs that will still be there in 15 years' time?" and "Jobs and skills of the future".

Krit Serai, co-chairman of Satluj Group of Schools, said, "Over 20 panellists deliberated on various aspects to help students choose their career." Anurag Tripathi, Secretary, CBSE, said, "It has been seen that students who pass out from schools and colleges have no competency and the new education policy stresses on the fact that rote learning should be shifted to competency learning."

Ranjeeta Mehta, Honorary General Secretary, Haryana State Council for Child Welfare, said, "Job scenario is changing and only those with life skills can get job opportunities."