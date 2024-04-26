Satluj Public School, Sector 4, Panchkula

Students of Class VII spearheaded a cleanliness drive to commemorate Earth Day. The purpose of the initiative was to delve deeper into the significance of the annual reminder that climate change impacts our planet, our lives, and our future. Reekrit Serai, Managing Director of Satluj Group of Schools, said, “Today, as we witness our students taking proactive steps towards environmental stewardship, we are reminded of the profound impact each one of us can make. Let’s continue to nurture a culture of sustainability and empower our future generations to be the guardians of our planet.”

