Saupin's School, Panchkula

Keeping up with the spirit of the spring season, "The Spring Festival" came into being at the sprawling Yavnika Town Park, Sector 5, Panchkula. The two-day grandiose event was packed with a flurry of cultural and creative activities, including Hasya Ras Sammelan, mehndi competition, fancy dress competition, solo and couple dance, mono-acting, best-out-of-waste, pot-painting and folk dance. Saupinites made their mark by bagging the first prize in mono-acting and second prize in solo-singing competition. Prisha of Class III won accolades for her mono-acting skills by securing the first position in the Under-10 category. In the solo-singing competition, Hirdesh of Class III surmounted his peers and won the second position in the Under-10 category. Principal Raminder Pal Kaur congratulated the winners and applauded the efforts of teachers and parents in shaping their talents.