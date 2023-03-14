Saupin's School, Panchkula

Keeping up with the spirit of the spring season, "The Spring Festival" came into being at the sprawling Yavnika Town Park, Sector 5, Panchkula. The two-day grandiose event was packed with a flurry of cultural and creative activities, including Hasya Ras Sammelan, mehndi competition, fancy dress competition, solo and couple dance, mono-acting, best-out-of-waste, pot-painting and folk dance. Saupinites made their mark by bagging the first prize in mono-acting and second prize in solo-singing competition. Prisha of Class III won accolades for her mono-acting skills by securing the first position in the Under-10 category. In the solo-singing competition, Hirdesh of Class III surmounted his peers and won the second position in the Under-10 category. Principal Raminder Pal Kaur congratulated the winners and applauded the efforts of teachers and parents in shaping their talents.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court dismisses Centre's curative plea seeking additional compensation of Rs 7,844 crore for Bhopal gas tragedy victims
The disaster had claimed more than 3,000 lives and adversely...
Guidelines on medical negligence under consideration, says Union health ministry
Though there is no guideline at present, the matter is under...
US, UK and Australia agree on nuclear submarine project amidst China's aggressive behaviour
The announcement is made after the leaders of the three coun...
Opposition set to corner govt on Adani issue in Parliament
The govt’s offensive against Rahul Gandhi over his democracy...
Airhostess from Himachal dies after falling from 4th-floor balcony; flew to Bengaluru from Dubai to meet her boyfriend
The investigation into her death in Bengaluru has revealed f...