Saupin's School, Sector-9, Panchkula

An Interact Club Installation ceremony was held at the school. The event was graced by President Rotarian Mukesh Aggarwal, Rotarian Pardeep Aggarwal, Senior Vice President and the Interact Club Adviser along with other senior Rotarians of the Rotary Club, Panchkula. The dignitaries enlightened the audience about the work being done by the rotary club. They pinned the badges to the newly formed Interact Board of Directors. It includes club-in-charge Kriti Agarwal, the President Aanya, the Vice-President Arshiya, Joint Secretary Angel, the Secretary Ada Vohra, the Treasurer Harshit, Sergeant at Arms Aarav.The President and the Vice-President welcomed the Rotary Club members and delivered a speech explaining different social activities to be done in the future.The Principal, Dr Raminder Pal Kaur, in her address, welcomed the Rotarians and expressed her gratitude for collaborating with the school students to do something worthy for the underprivileged. She also congratulated the members of the newly elected council.
