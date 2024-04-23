Science activity at Gurukul World School, Mohali

The brilliant minds of Class X at the school immersed themselves in a captivating science activity, exploring the fascinating nature of different solutions using indicators. Students unleashed their scientific curiosity and embarked on a journey of discovery. They carefully tested and analysed various solutions, observing mesmerising colour changes, unravelling the mysteries of chemical reactions and uncovering the secrets hidden within each substance. Students’ enthusiasm and dedication were exemplary as they applied their knowledge and skills to navigate the intricate world of chemistry. Through hands-on experiments and meticulous observations, they honed their critical thinking abilities and developed a deep understanding of the properties of different solutions.

