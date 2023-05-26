Sharda Sarvhitkari Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 40D, Chandigarh

Students participated in poster making and slogan-writing activities giving the message "Say no to poly bags". The students pledged that plastic was an environmental hazard and polythene bags were polluting land, water and air because they were non-biodegradable. with the slogan 'Say no to poly bags' and 'make use of paper bags'. To eschew the use of single-use plastic and to sensitise the society against the fast growing menace of plastic, workshops to make cloth bags and paper bags were conducted by Vice-Principal and Eco Club In-charge. Anjali Kapoor and Rashim respectively. Essay writing and talk on "Say no single-use plastic" were also organised. The Principal praised the efforts made by students and teachers.