Shemrock Senior Secondary School, Sector 69, Mohali

The school organised Achievers Award Ceremony of classes X and XII for the session 2023-24 on its campus. The students were awarded for attaining excellence in academic and co-curricular spheres through dedicated hard work and perseverance. Around 60 students from Class VI to X received awards for academic excellence and around 90 students got the awards for 100 per cent excellence. The event commenced with prayer songs followed by lamp lighting by chief guest Brig KD Singh (retd,) a famous psychologist. Students were honoured with trophies and certificates by Principal Parneet Sohal.

