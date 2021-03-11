Shishu Niketan, Mohali

A special assembly was organised by classes I and II on the occasion of Mother’s Day. Students sang a melodious song and also recited a poem ‘Pyari jag se nyari Maa’ to express their love and respect towards their mothers. The tiny tots also presented a graceful dance on the number ‘Mere Maa ke barabar koi nahi’.
