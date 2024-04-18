Special morning assembly organised to celebrate Baisakhi at DAV Public School, Patiala

The school celebrated Baisakhi. A special morning assembly was organised to commemorate the occasion. An impressive ‘nagar kirtan’ was taken out by the students under the guidance of Rajneet Kaur (music teacher), truly depicting and celebrating the birth of Khalsa panth and the spirit of sacrifice, courage, selflessness that it embodies. Activity in charges and co-scholastic in charges paid gratitude to Principal Vivek Tiwari and guest of honour Anu Tiwari with ‘saropaa’ as a token of love and respect, followed by a speech by Gaganjot Singh from Class X explaining the significance of the day. The whole school came alive with the brilliant performances by the students from four houses of the school with teams named as Ravi, Sutlej, Jhelum and Chenab. Children were acquainted with the importance of the festival by showcasing the Punjabi culture through theme-based folk dances presented by four houses of the school. On the onset of Sikh new year and foundation day of Khalsa panth, the students from the pre-primary wing, dressed in typical folk attire, danced to the tunes of bhangra showcasing sowing, ploughing, harvesting winnowing and gathering of crops. Gurudev Tagore House bagged the first position, Swami Vivekananda House and Swami Dayanand House grabbed the second position and Mahatma Hans Raj House got the third position. They were judged by Anu Tiwari and Vidhu Kaushik. The function was anchored by Niyati Sharma and Harkomal. Principal Vivek Tiwari conveyed best wishes to all.

