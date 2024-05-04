St Xavier’s High School, Panchkula

An Inter-House Declamation Competition was held at the school for student of classes VI to X. The participants mesmerised the student audience with their oratory skills. They expressed their views on the topics, ‘The role of youth in bringing about social change’, ‘The benefits of learning from failure’ and ‘The importance of time management’. Students displayed great enthusiasm and awareness while participating in the competition. School Principal George S Shear appreciated the efforts made by the speakers, congratulated the participants and wished them success in future endeavours.

