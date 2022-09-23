Students excel in sports meet

Block level Sports Competition Under-10 was organised in Jhunga Devi , district Kangra from September 14-16. In this competition, students of DAV School, Alampur, won six gold, five silver and six bronze medals in athletics events. They brought laurels to the school by bagging second place in declamation and solo singing competition. Vihaan, Akshara, Alisha, Akshara, and Soham were selected for the sub-division competition, which is going to be organised in Jalag. The Principal of the school, Bikram Singh extended best wishes to the parents and teachers. He encouraged students to participate in such competitions in future also.