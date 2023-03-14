The Millennium School, Kurukshetra

The school celebrated the graduation day of the Little Millennium (Ready to Fly) students. A cultural ceremony on the theme "Anmol Rishtey" was organised on this occasion. Director Principal Amita Kochhar, Headmistress Deepika Kaushal, along with all coordinators, lit the ceremonial lamp. The function began with Guru Vandana by tiny tots, followed by various dance performances. The learners were appreciated and awarded for their achievements in various activities and competitions in the 2022-2023 session. The annual report was presented by Lovina Bagga, the Little Millennium coordinator. The parents of the little graduates were invited on the stage while they were presented graduation certificates. Some students were also awarded for 100 per cent attendance. The grand finale was another highlight of the event. The Director Principal congratulated the little champs.