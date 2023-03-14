The Millennium School, Kurukshetra

The school celebrated the graduation day of the Little Millennium (Ready to Fly) students. A cultural ceremony on the theme "Anmol Rishtey" was organised on this occasion. Director Principal Amita Kochhar, Headmistress Deepika Kaushal, along with all coordinators, lit the ceremonial lamp. The function began with Guru Vandana by tiny tots, followed by various dance performances. The learners were appreciated and awarded for their achievements in various activities and competitions in the 2022-2023 session. The annual report was presented by Lovina Bagga, the Little Millennium coordinator. The parents of the little graduates were invited on the stage while they were presented graduation certificates. Some students were also awarded for 100 per cent attendance. The grand finale was another highlight of the event. The Director Principal congratulated the little champs.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court dismisses Centre's curative plea seeking additional compensation of Rs 7,844 crore for Bhopal gas tragedy victims
The disaster had claimed more than 3,000 lives and adversely...
Guidelines on medical negligence under consideration, says Union health ministry
Though there is no guideline at present, the matter is under...
Opposition set to corner govt on Adani issue in Parliament
The govt’s offensive against Rahul Gandhi over his democracy...
US, UK and Australia agree on nuclear submarine project amidst China's aggressive behaviour
The announcement is made after the leaders of the three coun...
Airhostess from Himachal dies after falling from 4th-floor balcony; flew to Bengaluru from Dubai to meet her boyfriend
The investigation into her death in Bengaluru has revealed f...