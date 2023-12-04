Victoria Public School, Lehra

Gurpurb was celebrated with enthusiasm at the school. The students organised an exhibition where they displayed the life of the first Guru of Sikhs, his teachings and his efforts to show right direction to society. The model of Sri Harmandar Sahib was the key highlight of the exhibition. The exhibition was very successful and appreciated by all. The school also organised Parbhat Pheri, where students gathered to offer early morning prayers.

