Victoria Public School, Lehra

Gurpurb was celebrated with enthusiasm at the school. The students organised an exhibition where they displayed the life of the first Guru of Sikhs, his teachings and his efforts to show right direction to society. The model of Sri Harmandar Sahib was the key highlight of the exhibition. The exhibition was very successful and appreciated by all. The school also organised Parbhat Pheri, where students gathered to offer early morning prayers.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
BJP's Mizoram chief Vanlalhmuaka says his party will be part of next govt in state
In the last assembly polls, held in 2018, the BJP had won on...
AAP's dream to make inroads into Hindi heartland dashed
Draws a blank in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh