World Water Day celebrated at Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula

National Service Scheme (NSS) volunteers, in collaboration with the Municipal Corporation of Panchkula and members of NGO Jan Shikhsa Sansthan, celebrated the World Water Day.
The event aimed at raising awareness about the importance of water conservation and management. Pardeep Kumar, the city team leader, Swachh Bharat Mission, Incharge Aarzoo Chaudhary, District Project Counsultant, Jal Jeewan Mission, and Jay Kumar Kaushik, Municipal Councillor, Ward 5, Sector-15, Panchkula, addressed the students and spoke about the crucial role that water plays in our daily lives.
They urged students to save water and use it judiciously to ensure a sustainable future. Theatre students from Punjabi University presented a "nukkad natak" that highlighted the significance of water and the importance of preserving it for future generations.
Adding to the event, a poem was recited by Rayyzel Badoug (9), the brand ambassador of "Girls India Project" under Girls Parliament and Pink Turban Campaign on the topic "Save Water".
The poem reflected the need to value the importance of water and to conserve it to ensure a better tomorrow. Furthermore, a radio jockey, Sangamitra, interacted with the students and conducted fun activities to spread the message of water conservation. Gulshan Kaur, Principal, expressed her gratitude towards the NGO and the Municipal Corporation.
