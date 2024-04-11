EXPLAINER: What is mercenary spyware?

Chandigarh, April 11
Mercenary spyware is designed to remotely infiltrate and compromise smartphones and other devices without the knowledge or consent of the users. These surveillance tools could be used to monitor movements and communications, steal private data, etc.
In some cases, governments, intelligence agencies, and law enforcement bodies have reportedly bought mercenary spyware wherein political opponents and activists are often targeted.
Tech giant Apple on Thursday sent threat notifications to select users in 92 countries, including some in India, who may have been targeted using mercenary spyware like Pegasus from NSO Group.
