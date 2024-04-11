 EXPLAINER: What is mercenary spyware? : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

EXPLAINER: What is mercenary spyware?

It is designed to remotely infiltrate and compromise smartphones and other devices without the knowledge or consent of the users

EXPLAINER: What is mercenary spyware?

Photo for representation: iStock



Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, April 11

Mercenary spyware is designed to remotely infiltrate and compromise smartphones and other devices without the knowledge or consent of the users. These surveillance tools could be used to monitor movements and communications, steal private data, etc.

In some cases, governments, intelligence agencies, and law enforcement bodies have reportedly bought mercenary spyware wherein political opponents and activists are often targeted.

Tech giant Apple on Thursday sent threat notifications to select users in 92 countries, including some in India, who may have been targeted using mercenary spyware like Pegasus from NSO Group.

About The Author

Tribune Web Desk

The Tribune Web Desk brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune Wed Desk for not just breaking news stories but wide-ranging coverage of events.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Sukhpal Khaira likely to contest from Sangrur, Charanjit Channi Jalandhar

2
Punjab

Punjab's face-off with Centre likely over IAS officer Parampal Kaur who joined BJP after seeking VRS

3
Haryana

Closure of Shambhu toll plaza causing Rs 72 lakh loss per day to NHAI

4
Punjab

Akali leader Sikander Maluka’s daughter-in-law Parampal Kaur, former Congress social media head Rohan Gupta join BJP

5
Punjab

Won’t proceed with trial of Congress MLA Sukhpal Khaira in 2015 drugs case: Punjab Government to Supreme Court

6
India

Supreme Court agrees to hear Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s plea against arrest on urgent basis

7
Punjab

Lax security on Nabha college campus, all three gangrape accused were outsiders

8
Punjab

Punjab: Another IAS officer Capt Karnail Singh quits

9
Punjab

Indira Gandhi’s assassin Beant Singh’s son Sarabjeet Singh Khalsa to contest from Faridkot

10
India

30 IAF bases to get 5-layer security system

Don't Miss

View All
Youth saves kids from oncoming train, loses leg
Himachal

Solan youth Ritik saves kids from oncoming train, loses leg

Rich Punjabi culture on display at Khalsa College Baisakhi festival
Punjab

In photos: Rich Punjabi culture on display at Khalsa College Baisakhi festival

Experts blame climate change for drying neem trees in Punjab
Patiala

Experts blame climate change for drying neem trees in Punjab

Sabat Surat Sikh youths walk the ramp
Punjab

Sabat Surat Sikh youths walk the ramp in Amritsar

From truck driver to YouTube sensation: Rajesh Rawani is Anand Mahindra’s Monday motivation
Trending

From truck driver to YouTube sensation: Rajesh Rawani is Anand Mahindra’s Monday motivation

Office gossip isn't just idle chatter, it's a valuable – but risky – way to build relationships
Trending

Office gossip isn't just idle chatter, it's a valuable – but risky – way to build relationships

Pakistan Cricketers undergo army-style training at school in Kakul ahead of T20 World Cup, watch videos
Trending

Pakistan cricketers undergo army-style training at school in Kakul ahead of T20 World Cup; watch videos

‘Alexa, bark’: 13-year-old girl fends off monkey attack by her presence of mind in Uttar Pradesh
Trending

‘Alexa, bark’: 13-year-old girl fends off monkey attack by her presence of mind in Uttar Pradesh

Top News

Political parties can be prosecuted for money laundering, rules Delhi High Court

Political parties can be prosecuted for money laundering, rules Delhi High Court

High Court’s verdict upholding the legality of Arvind Kejriw...

CBI arrests BRS leader K Kavitha in corruption case linked to Delhi liquor ‘scam’

After ED, CBI arrests BRS leader K Kavitha in Delhi excise policy case

CBI officials had questioned Kavitha in Tihar Jail on Saturd...

Under strong Modi government, terrorists killed on their own turf: PM

Under strong Modi government, terrorists killed on their own turf: PM

The prime minister said he stopped the corrupt from looting ...

Apple sends notifications to users in 92 countries, including India, about ‘mercenary spyware'

Apple sends notifications to users in 92 countries, including India, about ‘mercenary spyware'

Mercenary spyware attacks are exceptionally well-funded and ...

5 school children die after their bus overturns in Harayan’s Mahendergarh

6 schoolchildren die after bus overturns in Haryana's Mahendragarh; driver was 'drunk'

The school was functioning despite a holiday for Eid-ul-Fitr


Cities

View All

Police nab another accused in honey-trap, robbery case in Amritsar

Police nab another accused in honey-trap, robbery case in Amritsar

Youth’s murder over kite flying: fourth suspect lands in cop net

Amritsar: Advances spurned, man shoots at woman’s spouse

31-year-old shot dead at village near Beas

Tarn Taran patient booked for molesting doctor

Bathinda schoolboy crashes speeding car into tree, killed

Bathinda schoolboy crashes speeding car into tree, killed

Sushil Sarwan relieved from post of Panchkula DC

Sushil Sarwan relieved from post of Panchkula DC

Third time lucky, BJP fields Sanjay Tandon from Chandigarh

INDIA VOTES 2024: EVM dispatch centres, strong rooms to come up at 3 places in Mohali district

Chandigarh Administration bans carrying of arms

PSPCL sets up control room to protect wheat crop from fire

CBI arrests BRS leader K Kavitha in corruption case linked to Delhi liquor ‘scam’

After ED, CBI arrests BRS leader K Kavitha in Delhi excise policy case

Political parties can be prosecuted for money laundering, rules Delhi High Court

BJP protests, wants Kejriwal to step down over High Court verdict

Child trafficking gang busted; four held, two babies rescued

Anand’s resignation proves BJP out to topple govt: AAP

Poor sanitation, parking woes at PUDA complex irk visitors

Jalandhar: Poor sanitation, parking woes at PUDA complex irk visitors

Kapurthala: DC directs officials to ensure smooth conduct of elections

Two weeks on, AAP yet to find suitable replacement of Jalandhar MP Sushil Rinku

AAP gets show-cause notice for holding bike rally in Jalandhar North constituency sans permission

Hoshiarpur girl Kanwarpreet Kaur shines in Malta championship

Record property tax collection helps MC earn ~708-cr revenue in last fiscal

Record property tax collection helps Ludhiana MC earn Rs 708-cr revenue in last fiscal

Waste compactors to start functioning from today in Ludhiana

Sewage spills into vacant land in Dhandari Khurd, inundates street

Farmers union to oppose BJP candidates across Punjab

Ludhiana: Patwari, his accomplice held for taking Rs 3.5K bribe

Lax security on Nabha college campus, all three gangrape accused were outsiders

Lax security on Nabha college campus, all three gangrape accused were outsiders

Patiala MC chief inspects repair work on roads dug up for water project

Students hold voter awareness drive in Patiala

Pensioners slam govt over pending demands

Preneet Kaur hails Delhi High Court’s decision on Arvind Kejriwal