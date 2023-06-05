OpenAI chief Sam Altman to visit India this week

ANI
New Delhi, June 5
OpenAI Chief Executive Officer Sam Altman is set to visit India this week. Altman, whose company deals with artificial intelligence technologies and has created ChatGPT, will be on a six-nation tour.
Altman tweeted on Sunday (local time) he was excited to visit India, Israel, Jordan, Qatar, the UAE, India, and South Korea this week.
excited to visit israel, jordan, qatar, the uae, india, and south korea this week!— Sam Altman (@sama) June 4, 2023
His day-to-day itinerary was not immediately known.
Given India's strong IT industry and a large set of data, AI-based utilities can leverage huge potential in the country. Though AI is still in its early stages.
The government quoting NASSCOM data in February this year said the overall AI employment in India is estimated at about 416,000 professionals. The growth rate for the sector is estimated at about 20-25 per cent.
Further, AI is expected to contribute an additional USD 957 billion to India's economy by 2035.
Many nations the world over have been using AI technologies for better service delivery and to reduce human intervention but fears of job cuts remain as the technology evolves.
