TikTok unveils paywalled content for creators to make money

IANS
San Francisco, March 9
Chinese short-video making app TikTok has introduced paywalled content where creators will be able to put premium content behind paywalls for their viewers to purchase.
Creators will be able to set their rates between $1 and $190, and their viewers can buy access using direct in-video links or from the creator's profile page.
The 'One Series' initiative can include up to 80 videos, each up to 20 minutes long, giving people a new, longer format to watch their favourite creators and content.
"Creators can select how much their Series should cost that best reflects the value of their exclusive content, which can be purchased for access via direct in-video links or through a creator's profile," TikTok said.
Through Series, creators can build even stronger relationships with their viewers while also giving viewers another way to support creators.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
US intel community fears increased India-Pak, India-China tension and conflict
Noted under PM Modi leadership, India is more likely than in...
Over 11,200 tillers in Punjab to get ownership rights over land as President gives assent to Bill
Now, they will get all benefits like other land owners
2015 Kotkapura firing case: Ex-Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal, son Sukhbir move anticipatory bail pleas in Fardidkot court
The petitions of the Shiromani Akali Dal leaders will be hea...
Actor-director Satish Kaushik dies of heart attack at 66
Kaushik was at a friend's home in Delhi when he complained o...
Neena Gupta shares emotional video for Satish Kaushik who once had offered to marry her when she was pregnant with Masaba
Satish Kaushik called Neena Gupta Nanay and she called him K...