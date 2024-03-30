 All India Football Federation member Deepak Sharma arrested for assaulting two Himachal Pradesh women players in Goa : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Sports
  • All India Football Federation member Deepak Sharma arrested for assaulting two Himachal Pradesh women players in Goa

All India Football Federation member Deepak Sharma arrested for assaulting two Himachal Pradesh women players in Goa

The football federation forms panel to probe alleged physical assault

All India Football Federation member Deepak Sharma arrested for assaulting two Himachal Pradesh women players in Goa

Photo for representational purpose only. File



PTI

New Delhi, March 30

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Saturday asked its executive committee member Deepak Sharma to refrain from game-related activities till the conclusion of a probe by a panel into his alleged physical assault of two women footballers in Goa.

Two footballers of Himachal Pradesh-based Khad FC, taking part in the Indian Women’s Football (IWL) League second division, had alleged that Sharma, the owner of the club, had barged into their room and physically assaulted them on the night of March 28.

They filed a complaint with the competition committee of the AIFF and the Goa Football Association (GFA), which was hosting the tournament, also lodged a complaint at the Mapusa police station on the basis of the complaint of the two women footballers.

In the complaint, according to sources, the two players said Sharma was in an inebriated state for most of the time and they were “scared of their lives”.

Sharma was later arrested by Mapusa police under various sections, including causing hurt, using force against women, among others, according to Deputy Superintendent of Police Sandesh Chodankar.

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur earlier in the day asked the AIFF to take “quick” and “strong legal action” against the official.

The AIFF stopped short of suspending Sharma, who is also the secretary-general of the Himachal Pradesh Football Association, besides being the owner of the club and a member of the executive committee of the national federation.

“The AIFF was formally notified by players from Khad FC, participating in the IWL 2 in Goa, of certain incidents of alleged physical assault and harassment on them on March 29,” the AIFF said in a release after an emergent meeting of its senior members.

“The AIFF president has instructed the committee to submit a report within seven days. In the meantime, Mr Deepak Sharma, who was allegedly involved in the unfortunate incident, has been directed to step back and refrain from participating in all football-related activities until the conclusion of the committee’s process.

“The AIFF is also working with the players involved to ensure their safe passage home.” The committee comprises executive committee member Pinky Bompal Magar, AIFF’s Safety and Child Safeguarding Officer Rita Jairath and Vijay Bali.

Taking a serious note of the incident, Thakur had said that the safety and security of players are of utmost priority for the sports ministry.

“The Ministry of Sports has taken a serious note of an alleged physical assault upon women footballers by an official during the ongoing Indian Women’s League in Goa,” he tweeted.

“AIFF has been directed to take quick action and ensure the safety and security of our footballers. The ministry has further directed AIFF to take strong legal action and inform the ministry about actions taken. The safety and security of players are our utmost priority.”

Asked why Sharma was not suspended immediately, AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey said, “If we do that (suspension of Sharma), the committee would have been left with little work.

“There are two versions and unless we come to the correct information ... the girl is saying he (Sharma) slapped her. He is saying the girl had gone out after 11pm and so it was a fatherly scolding and he was concerned more about her safety and security going out at 11pm.

“The girl is saying she was feeling hungry and she had gone out to buy eggs. He is saying since he is the secretary-general of the state association and owner of the club, it was his responsibility to take care of the safety and security of all the players and hence scolded them as a father figure.” He said the committee will further probe the matter and take more statements from both sides. He also said that three witnesses also signed the complaint letter sent to the AIFF.

“Whether his (Sharma’s) actions were under the influence of alcohol or he did it due to genuine concern, he has to prove,” said Chaubey, adding that the probe by the AIFF’s panel will be independent of the police investigation.

The AIFF president also asserted that the federation took prompt action into the incident.

“We took action within 10-12 hours after we got the complaint (from the two players) last night. We called an emergency committee meeting this morning and took the decision.

“Our women’s football committee chairperson Valanka Alemao (who is a Goan) was also there to give moral support to the players.”

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Football


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Activist Navdeep Jalbera arrested from Mohali ahead of farmers' gathering on Sunday

2
Uttar Pradesh

Absconding ‘lady don’ Afsa Ansari, wife of Mukhtar Ansari, skips her gangster-politician husband’s funeral

3
Punjab

Rain, thunderstorm lash many parts of Punjab; damage wheat crop in several districts

4
Punjab

BJP names 6 of Punjab's 13 Lok Sabha candidates in 8th list; fields Preneet Kaur from Patiala, Taranjit Sandhu from Amritsar

5
Delhi

ED questions Delhi Minister Kailash Gahlot for 5 hours in excise policy case

6
Punjab

Picking strong nominees for Khadoor Sahib, Faridkot, Fatehgarh Sahib uphill task for BJP

7
Pollywood

‘Abhi to madam…’: When Kapil Sharma was asked to invite his wife Ginni Chatrath on his comedy show

8
India

India doesn't need lessons on rule of law, says Vice President after US, UN, Germany comment on Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest

9
Himachal

Mandi Prof rediscovers Himachal’s culinary heritage

10
Entertainment

What was it that Imtiaz Ali said made Diljit Dosanjh cry like a kid at ‘Amar Singh Chamkila' trailer launch

Don't Miss

View All
Flower with power to boost health, economy
Himachal

Sirmaur: Flower with power to boost health, economy

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash
Trending

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist
Trending

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh'd Ambedkar Nagar; seized
Trending

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkar Nagar; seized

In photos and videos, fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Moosewala’s house 2 years after his tragic death
Pollywood

In photos and videos, Moosewala’s fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Punjabi singer's house 2 years after his tragic death

Man returns ~96K credited into his account by mistake
Haryana

Honesty prevails: Haryana man returns Rs 96K credited into his account by mistake

In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Viral video: Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’

Top News

BJP names 6 of Punjab's 13 Lok Sabha candidates; Preneet Kaur, Taranjit Sandhu, Bittu, Rinku in 8th list

BJP names 6 of Punjab's 13 Lok Sabha candidates in 8th list; fields Preneet Kaur from Patiala, Taranjit Sandhu from Amritsar

Ravneet Bittu to contest from Ludhiana, Sushil Rinku from Ja...

Another Delhi minister summoned by ED in liquor policy case

ED questions Delhi Minister Kailash Gahlot for 5 hours in excise policy case

The agency has mentioned Gahlot's name in its chargesheet

All India Football Federation member Deepak Sharma arrested for assaulting two Himachal Pradesh women players in Goa

All India Football Federation member Deepak Sharma arrested for assaulting two Himachal Pradesh women players in Goa

The football federation forms panel to probe alleged physica...

10-year-old dies after eating birthday cake in Patiala; baker booked

10-year-old girl dies after eating birthday cake in Punjab's Patiala; baker booked

The victim’s mother, Kajal, said they celebrated their daugh...

Collaborating closely with Cambodian authorities; 250 Indians lured by fake job schemes rescued: MEA

Collaborating closely with Cambodian authorities; 250 Indians lured by fake job schemes rescued: MEA

Indian nationals were allegedly forced to undertake illegal ...


Cities

View All

STF busts interstate intoxicant smuggling racket, 5 arrested

Amritsar: STF busts interstate intoxicant smuggling racket, 5 arrested

Amritsar: Youth beaten to death, 5 held

Three loot retd JE of Rs 4 lakh in Amritsar

Come out & exercise franchise, Tarn Taran adminstration exhorts voters

Sale of bottled water in Golden Temple complex raises queries

Fire breaks out at PGIMER’s Advanced Cardiac Centre in Chandigarh; no casualty

Fire breaks out at PGIMER’s Advanced Cardiac Centre in Chandigarh; no casualty

Free water on hold as Chandigarh MC set to hike tariff by 5% from April 1

Rain, thunderstorm lash many parts of Punjab; damage wheat crop in several districts

Chandigarh: ED attaches flat worth Rs 86 lakh in money-laundering case

Thieves target EV charging station in Chandigarh

Another Delhi minister summoned by ED in liquor policy case

ED questions Delhi Minister Kailash Gahlot for 5 hours in excise policy case

Delhi Police issue traffic advisory for Sunday in view of INDIA bloc rally

INDIA bloc rally not person-specific but to protect democracy, Constitution: Congress

Delhi Police file 8,000-page chargesheet against NewsClick and its founder Prabir Purkayastha in UAPA case

Gurugram Police file case against Elvish Yadav and singer Fazilpuria

4 gangsters of Prema Lahoria-Vicky Grounder gang arrested after encounter in Jalandhar

4 gangsters of Prema Lahoria-Vicky Grounder gang arrested after encounter in Jalandhar

With 2 days left, Jalandhar MC wing still short of property tax target

Security forces take out flag march in Jalandhar

INDIA VOTES 2024: Administration sets up permission cells

Star Air all set for its inaugural flight to Nanded from Adampur tomorrow

Man killed by neighbours over dispute; four booked

Man killed by neighbours over dispute; four booked

Welder killed on intervention in neighbour’s fight with relative

Met Dept sounds ‘orange alert’ for Ludhiana district, farmers worried

Lok Sabha polls: Activists demand promoting of NOTA option

Kashmiri migrants can vote through postal ballots: Ludhiana DEO

10-year-old dies after eating birthday cake in Patiala; baker booked

10-year-old girl dies after eating birthday cake in Punjab's Patiala; baker booked

Dr Sikandar Singh new Fatehgarh Sahib district Congress Committee chief

147 liquor vends auctioned for Rs 261cr at Fatehgarh Sahib

Patiala man assaults wife, caught on CCTV camera

Policeman assaults man at Sirhind; video goes viral