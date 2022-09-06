Asia Cup: Sri Lanka win toss, opt to bowl against India

Dubai, September 6
Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka won the toss and opted to bowl first against India in their Asia Cup Super 4 match here on Tuesday.
There were no changes for Sri Lanka, while India made one change, bringing in R Ashwin in place of Ravi Bishnoi.
The Teams:
India: Rohit Sharma ©, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (w), Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh.
Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka ©, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (w), Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
DCGI nod to Bharat Biotech's intranasal covid vaccine for restricted emergency use
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya says the step will f...
India, Bangladesh ink first water-sharing pact in 25 years; Sheikh Hasina flags Teesta
‘Teesta water-sharing agreement has been hanging fire for mo...
Supreme Court tells CMs of Punjab and Haryana to hold talks on SYL
A Bench led by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul asks the Union Jal...
5 of family killed in Ludhiana as car rams into electricity pole
The family were returning home after attending a marriage
Cyrus Mistry’s accident: Chip to be sent to Germany, Police ask car manufacturer ‘if any mechanical fault’
Car manufacturer team will submit the answers to all these q...