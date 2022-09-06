Asia Cup: Sri Lanka win toss, opt to bowl against India

PTI

Dubai, September 6

Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka won the toss and opted to bowl first against India in their Asia Cup Super 4 match here on Tuesday.

There were no changes for Sri Lanka, while India made one change, bringing in R Ashwin in place of Ravi Bishnoi.

The Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma ©, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (w), Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh.

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka ©, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (w), Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka.