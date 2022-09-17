Chennai Open: Nadia Podoroska sends Eugenie Bouchard packing

Chennai, September 16
Argentina’s Nadia Podoroska outlasted crowd favourite Eugenie Bouchard 1-6 6-4 6-2 in the quarterfinals of the Chennai Open WTA 250 tennis tournament here.
Later, second seed Varvara Gracheva crashed out after losing to Linda Fruhvirtova. The unseeded Czech teenager won 6-4 6-3. Bouchard got off to a quick start and raced away to win the first set in 38 minutes. The second set saw a reversal of fortunes as Podoroska broke in the third game to sneak ahead. Yet another break in game five saw the Argentine go 4-1 up.
Bouchard fought back but Podoroska held serve in the 10th game after a nervy battle to level the match.
