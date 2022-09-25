Dominant India held to 1-1 draw by Singapore

Ho Chi Minh City: India dished out a dominating performance but failed to notch up a win, playing out a 1-1 draw against the lower-ranked Singapore in their FIFA international friendly in the Hung Thinh Friendly Football Tournament here today. Ikhsan Fandi put Singapore ahead in the 37th minute.

However, Singapore’s joy lasted just six minutes as Ashique Kuruniyan equalised in the 43rd minute off an assist from captain Sunil Chhetri.

Surat

National Games: Harmeet, Sutirtha clinch titles

Gujarat’s Harmeet Desai and West Bengal’s Sutirtha Mukherjee clinched the men’s and women’s table tennis singles titles with dominating wins in the National Games here today. Local hero Harmeet thrashed Haryana’s Soumyajit Ghosh 4-0, while Sutirtha downed national champion Sreeja Akula 4-1 in the women’s final.

Coimbatore

Duleep Trophy Final: West have one hand on trophy

West Zone closed in on a memorable come-from-behind victory as they took out the South Zone top and middle-order after setting them an improbable victory target of 529 in the Duleep Trophy final here on Saturday. Reeling at 156/6 at stumps on the fourth and penultimate day, South Zone were staring at a heavy defeat as they trailed by 375 runs.

Paris

Shubhankar misses cut, his 12th in 15 starts since March

India’s Shubhankar Sharma tried hard to rally back with three birdies against a bogey in the second round for a 2-under 69 but still missed the cut at the Cazoo Open de France at Le Golf National. Sharma has now missed 12 cuts in the last 15 starts since the Steyn City Championship in March. Agencies