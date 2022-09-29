FIFA honours Sunil Chhetri

New Delhi, September 28
World football governing body FIFA has released a three-episode series on the life and career of talismanic Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri to honour his achievements and goalscoring exploits.
FIFA announced that the three episodes are available on FIFA+, its streaming platform. “You know all about Ronaldo and Messi, now get the definitive story of the third-highest scoring active men’s international. Sunil Chhetri | Captain Fantastic is available on FIFA+ now,” FIFA tweeted. The 38-year-old Chhetri, with 84 international goals to his name, is third in the list of active footballers with most international goals, behind Lionel Messi (90) and Cristiano Ronaldo (117).
The first episode leads up to his India debut. The second episode was about Chhetri doing wonders for the national team. In the third episode, Chhetri reached the zenith of his professional career
