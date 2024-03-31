Flagbearer Sharath termed  as ‘nondescript sportsman’

Chennai

The Tamil Nadu’s Athletics Association has questioned the IOA’s decision to name star table tennis player Achanta Sharath Kamal as India’s flagbearer for the upcoming Paris Olympics, calling him a “nondescript sportsman” and demanding that ace javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra be given the honour.

Naihati

Mohammedan Sporting a victory away from title

Mohammedan Sporting stood a victory away from winning the I-League after settling for a 1-1 draw against Inter Kashi here today. The point means they still need three more points from their remaining three fixtures to win the title. Meanwhile, Real Kashmir FC dished out a fine performance to outclass NEROCA FC 3-0, the result relegating the Manipur outfit to the second division following a poor season.

NAPLES

Champions Napoli slump to home defeat by Atalanta

Napoli were beaten 3-0 at home by Atalanta in Serie A today as the Italian champions lost further ground in the race for Champions League qualification.

New Delhi

T20 WC: India squad to be selected in April-end?

India’s 15-member squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup is likely to be named in last week of April as the ICC’s cut-off date for submission of teams is May 1, a BCCI source said today. However, every participating team will get a chance to change players in their initial squad till May 25.

Berlin

Leverkusen score twice late to avoid season’s 1st defeat

Robert Andrich and Patrik Schick scored late for Bayer Leverkusen to beat Hoffenheim 2-1 in the Bundesliga and avoid its first defeat of the season today. As a result, Leverkusen stretched their unbeaten record run to 39 games. Agencies

