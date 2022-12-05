Geeta Phogat says 'government is doing a lot for sports'

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, December 5

Freestyle wrestler and Gold medalist Geeta Phogat is all praise for the goverment for the efforts it is doing to promote sports. She said, "Our government is doing a lot for sports; programmes like Khelo India have started for the youth; we didn't have these facilities in our time, but now there are many tournaments for the age group of 10 to 19 years; many tournaments are being organised so that more competitive sports can be played; this will bring about positive change in sports; the coming years will be bring a golden phase for Indian sports."

Cricketer-actor Irfan Pathan, who was also the chief guest at the event spoke about his childhood days. Irfan said,“My brother and I joined MES high school in Baroda after 8th class as they had a good sports programme there were also fees constraints, but our school encouraged us to play sports.”

He further added, "Students should put as much effort in their academics as they do in their sports because if they focus on one thing, their options are constrained. If school children have a strong academic foundation, they can succeed in life, but there will be times when they will feel stressed, at which point it is the responsibility of their parents and teachers to keep the child's stress levels in check and provide guidance.”

Geeta and Irfan were at the Elpro Sports Fest, a 10-day-long event that was organised by Elpro International School. They met several sports enthusiasts of all ages at the event. The two also interacted with students and their parents. Irfan also played a round of cricket with the cricket team of the school, hit shots and left students cheering for all in the competitive spirit.

Irfan Pathan at the Elpro Sports Fest, Pune.

The sports festival that started from 23rd November, saw thousands of participants indulging and competing in games like Cricket, Football, Basketball, Throwball, Volleyball, Archery, Chess, Carrom, Table Tennis, Kho-Kho, Tug of war and Long Jump.

#Geeta Phogat #irfan pathan