 Hotshot Toor, Annu steal show with gold : The Tribune India

Federation cup

Hotshot Toor, Annu steal show with gold

Hotshot Toor, Annu steal show with gold

Punjab’s shot putter Tajinderpal Singh Toor won gold with a throw of 20.42m. file



PTI

Ranchi, May 16

Reigning Asian Games champion shot putter Tajinderpal Singh Toor and Commonwealth Games bronze medallist javelin thrower Annu Rani shared the limelight as they clinched gold medals in their respective events on the second day of the Federation Cup Senior Athletics Championships here today.

The 30-year-old Annu produced a below-par performance as she hurled the spear to a distance of 59.24 metres but it was enough to better the qualifying standard for the upcoming Asian Championships as well as the Asian Games set by the Athletics Federation of India.

Annu, representing Uttar Pradesh, has a personal best of 63.82m. It is also the national record set by her last year. The women’s javelin throw qualifying standard for the July 12-16 Asian Championship is 54.73m, while the mark for the September 23-October 8 Hangzhou Asian Games is 56.46m.

The 28-year-old Toor, an Asian record holder, threw the iron ball to a distance of 20.42m to win gold, though it was below his personal best of 21.49m.

Toor, representing Punjab, bettered the Asian Championships as well as the Asian Games qualifying mark of 19m. Both second and third place finishers — Delhi’s Sahib Singh (19.23m) and Punjab’s Karanveer Singh (19.05m) — also breached the qualifying mark.

Earlier, 15 athletes made the cut for the final of the men’s 5,000m race. The athletes were selected from two heats conducted in the morning. In both the heats, the top three runners crossed the finish line below 14 minutes 10 seconds, indicating that the final will be an exciting race. The Asian qualifying time in 5,000m is 14 minutes.

Uttar Pradesh’s Gulveer Singh, winner of the men’s 10,000m gold, will aim for a double in the meet as he has also qualified for the 5,000m final.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann inaugurates hi-tech bus stand in Patiala

2
Punjab

Punjab govt all set to move Supreme Court against Centre's 'failure' to release rural development fund of Rs 4,000 crore

3
Punjab

Punjab Vigilance Bureau arrests former Faridkot Congress MLA Kushaldeep Dhillon in disproportionate assets

4
Nation

'If you have both decided to enter the gutter…': Delhi High Court on Ashneer Grover, BharatPe dispute

5
Punjab

Punjab ex-MLA Kushaldeep Singh Dhillon held for disproportionate assets

6
Haryana

8-year-old boy killed after being kidnapped in Haryana’s Sonepat, letter demanding Rs 6-lakh ransom surfaces

7
Trending

Elon Musk finds butter chicken with naan ‘insanely good’

8
Nation

Karnataka CM race: No question of resigning, says Congress chief D K Shivakumar before meeting Kharge

9
Nation EXPLAINER

When the world’s second richest man Elon Musk likes his ‘butter chicken’

10
J & K

2 ultras held 33 years after Mirwaiz Farooq's killing

Don't Miss

View All
Gatka included in National Games
Chandigarh

Gatka included in National Games

CH01CQ fancy No. auction from May 24
Chandigarh

CH01CQ fancy No. auction from May 24

Expect rain in Chandigarh on May 18
Chandigarh

Expect rain in Chandigarh on May 18

46%, Punjab top contributor to wheat pool
Punjab

46%, Punjab top contributor to wheat pool

Air India’s Amritsar-Mumbai flight to resume from May 20
Amritsar

Air India’s Amritsar-Mumbai flight to resume from May 20

Chandigarh’s Indian Air Force Heritage Centre: A dream takes flight
Features

Chandigarh's Indian Air Force Heritage Centre: A dream takes flight

Partition Museum: How Delhi experienced the tragedy
Features

Partition Museum: How Delhi experienced the tragedy

Search for Guru Gobind’s crest plume
Comment

Search for Guru Gobind Singh's crest plume

Top News

NIA conducts searches in Punjab, Haryana to unearth terror-narcotics smugglers-gangsters nexus

NIA conducts searches in Punjab, Haryana to unearth terrorist-drug smuggler-gangster nexus

The NIA is conducting searches in 12 districts of Punjab

Australia Quad summit cancelled as Biden to head back from Japan to address US debt limit deadlock

Australia Quad summit cancelled as Biden to head back from Japan to address US debt limit deadlock

There is no word from Delhi yet whether PM Narendra Modi wil...

Joe Biden to meet Narendra Modi on sidelines of G7 summit in Japan

Joe Biden to meet Narendra Modi on sidelines of G7 summit in Japan

A White House briefing on the G7 trip says

BSF seizes over 15kg drugs dropped by drone in Amritsar sector

BSF seizes 15 kg drugs dropped by drone in Amritsar sector

Packets suspected to contain heroin

Sourav Ganguly's security upgraded to Z category

Sourav Ganguly's security upgraded to Z category

The decision is taken on Tuesday following the expiry of the...


Cities

View All

BSF seizes over 15kg drugs dropped by drone in Amritsar sector

BSF seizes 15 kg drugs dropped by drone in Amritsar sector

3 decades on, gharial spotted in Pakistan’s Punjab waters

43-day coal reserve: Minister allays power shortage fears this summer

Casteism a reality among diaspora, says Ujjal Dosanjh

BJP SC Morcha leader Balwinder Gill’s murder case cracked; accused arrested

Tablets for councillors as Chandigarh MC House looks to go paperless

Tablets for councillors as Chandigarh MC House looks to go paperless

Carmel Convent School tragedy: Panel suggested Rs 1 cr relief for deceased girl’s kin, says RTI

Chandigarh: Panjab University revises exam schedule

3 girls flee Children’s Home in Chandigarh, one recovered

Mohali's broken stretches: Years on, Sector 76/77 road awaits repairs

Fewest power cuts in Delhi, Punjab, claims CM Kejriwal; BJP calls it a lie

Fewest power cuts in Delhi, Punjab, claims CM Arvind Kejriwal; BJP calls it a lie

DMRC employee kills daughter, wife before hanging himself

Youth beaten up on suspicion of theft, dies

Room bugged, says Delhi vigilance officer

2 Delhi men held for duping Chandigarh businessman of Rs 60L

Industrialists upset at hiked power charges, to meet CM

Industrialists upset at hiked power charges, to meet CM

After harsh winter, protesting Latifpura oustees brave sweltering summer

Jalandhar residents want liquor vend on 66 Feet Road shut

Punjab Cabinet meeting in Jalandhar a waste of money, says Manoranjan Kalia

Punjab Cabinet meeting venue changed to PAP complex, Jalandhar

Work begins to construct four bridges over Sidhwan Canal

Work begins to construct four bridges over Sidhwan Canal

Days after garbage fire incident, Ludhiana MC removes accumulated waste

Fire at dumpsite on Tajpur Road

V-Trade app scam: Two brothers acquired properties, luxury cars in Ludhiana

Trading app racket busted, 3 arrested in Ludhiana

CM inaugurates new bus stand in Patiala

CM inaugurates new bus stand in Patiala

Minister hands over job letters to 193 recruits in Patiala

Project conceived, started during my tenure, says Capt Amarinder Singh

Paddy sowing: Water level down, Punjab govt ups DSR drive

Gridlock leaves motorists harried