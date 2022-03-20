India beat Bangladesh 1-0 in U-18 SAFF football C’ships

Jamshedpur: India continued their winning run with a 1-0 victory over Bangladesh in their second match of the SAFF U-18 Women’s Championship here today. Nitu Linda scored in the 63rd minute. India now sit at the top of the table, with six points from two matches.

Phuket

Asia Cup Archery: India finish 2nd behind Bangladesh

Indian archers clinched two gold and six silver medals to finish second behind Bangladesh in the overall standings of the Asia Cup World Ranking Stage 1 tournament here today. In a depleted field without South Korea, China, Chinese Taipei and Japan, India had stormed into eight out of 10 finals. But they lost in six finals.

New Delhi

India win silver, finish ninth in Shotgun World Cup

The trio of Prithviraj Tondaiman, Zoravar Singh Sandhu and Vivaan Kapoor lost 2-6 to Kuwait in the men’s trap final to clinch a silver as India finished a disappointing ninth in the year’s first World Cup for Shotgun in Nicosia, Cyprus.

Doha

Pankaj Advani bags Asian billiards title for 8th time

Pankaj Advani defeated compatriot Dhruv Sitwala to win his eighth title at the 19th Asian 100 UP Billiards Championship. This is Advani’s 40th international title and 8th Asian crown. Agencies